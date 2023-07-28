The column by L. Lewis Wall and Douglas Brown ("'Personhood' begins at birth, not before,” July 24) emphasizes the important difference between “fertilization” (the union of egg and sperm) and “conception” (carrying a theological implication).

Many conversations revolving around abortion are taken from a Christian fundamentalist viewpoint, when in reality, abortion is a fundamental Jewish issue. From a Jewish perspective, the concept of "personhood" is not tied to a moment of conception, but rather a more nuanced process that involves the emergence of the newborn and the breath of life during childbirth.

Judaism, like other traditions, values the life, health and well-being of the pregnant woman above all else. The ancient texts recognize that difficult circumstances may necessitate decisions such as abortion to protect maternal life, demonstrating a profound understanding of the complexities of human life and its preservation.

In a world where reproductive rights are continually contested, it is essential to remember the value of personal autonomy and medical expertise. A majority of Americans believe that abortion should be legal all or most of the time. It’s time for decision-makers to recognize the difference and listen to the people of America.

Milena Nutrobkina • Clayton