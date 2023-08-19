When I was young and stupid, in 1968, I didn't vote at all, though it was my first time eligible, because I figured there was "no difference" between Hubert Humphrey and Richard Nixon. I was largely ignorant of their histories and busy being "a radical" who eschewed conventional politicians.

In 1980, I went door to door in Maryland for John Anderson's right to be on the presidential ballot. I was still fairly young and fairly stupid. People like me, later called liberals, who now call themselves progressives, have a tendency to think having postures is the same thing as having principles and policies. Witness the current administration of the city of St. Louis.

I don't know which political label I fit now, but I'm certain it's incumbent on responsible people to anticipate results. And running a third-party candidate, whether called "No labels" or something else, will help Donald Trump — a criminal and a morally vacuous user of people, especially women — become president again. That would be a disaster of the first order.

French is wrong in commending a third choice, seemingly for the sterling goodness it might make a voter feel, and the Editorial Board is right — although when would be "the right time" for a third party candidate is unclear to me.

Suzanne Rhodenbaugh • St. Louis