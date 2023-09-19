Republicans are at their absolute weakest point in the history of their party. Their lack of legislation, the dispute over shutting down the government, the resounding failures of their whistle-blower hearings against Joe Biden, and the inability of Speaker Kevin McCarthy to be able to bring any cohesion to the House, are all the results of a party in disarray.

The reason for the disarray comes down to one problem: They can’t overcome Donald Trump and his influence, which is why Congress can’t function. Instead of working on GOP policy, Republicans are fighting to avenge his 2020 loss by bringing back the most corrupt and criminal-minded candidate in the history of the country.

In 2016, the GOP had no idea how bad Trump was. They had some inklings with his policy of grabbing women by the genitals, and the close relationship his campaign had to Russia.

But his obstruction during the Mueller investigation made his first two years in office a nightmare, and his poor handling and lies about COVID made him unelectable in 2020. After which, Trump’s attempted coup, along with his stealing of classified documents, have him under two separate federal indictments.

Republicans now very well know all of Trump’s corruption, but he is still their front runner for nomination in 2024. How weak must the party be to support a candidate like Trump?

Bryan Kasten • Piedmont