Anyone who thinks that slavery gave benefits to the slave, bestowed upon him or her by the slave owner, should have to serve as a slave and see how genuinely benefited he feels in that situation. (" Editorial: In attempting to whitewash slavery, DeSantis shows his true colors on race ," July 24.)

What was the benefit for that slave who had no choice but to follow the "master's" orders, who had no hope in his life, who had no recourse but to continue in his subservience? In what rational education system would anyone teach that the slave benefited from this bestial existence? What administration would foist such ignorant lessons upon their students? Ron DeSantis is obviously that ignorant.