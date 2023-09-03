If a student enjoys school, attends regularly, bonds with his/her teacher and graduates with meaningful skill sets, that student is not a candidate for gun or terror violence. Our current approach to education is a total failure administered by clueless politicians with, at best, a band-aid.

Here are four steps on how education can erase the crime and gun problem:

First: Abolish schools of education. They do nothing to help new teachers. They send new teachers out totally unprepared for the real world because they teach warm and fuzzy “feel good” classes which lack real substance. Every professor should be mandated to spend at least one day in a middle/high school to see what really happens there.

Second: Require future teachers to major in a specific subject area and not in “education.”

Third: Vet every teacher candidate to see if they are passionate about their subject, about kids, and about the teaching profession. I am an ex-teacher and I can tell you that there are teachers teaching your children who do not like your children or anybody’s children.

Fourth: Money, of course. Start paying teachers what they are — professionals. Yes, maybe even six figures. More pay will attract new and better teachers and ease out the unproductive ones. Where will this money come from? Paying school administrators what they are worth (meaning, less) frees plenty of money to pay the teachers more.

The above is very long range, but strikes directly at the core of crime problems.

Bob Boles • Wildwood