Regarding "Strapped for workers, St. Louis mayor trumpets end of city residency requirement" (Aug. 28): I find it interesting that the mayor touts that she has tried to address shortages of personnel by raising wages 9% across the board since 2021. What that really means is city employees received an average increase of pay of 3% per year. I would agree any increase is helpful. However, when you add an increase of health care cost of nearly 5%, that 3% raise is a wash.

If the mayor is sincere about addressing the shortage of workers, might I suggest she provide the same pay increase aldermen received earlier this year — an almost 100% raise. In the article "St. Louis aldermen pass bill nearly doubling salaries to $72,000" (Jan. 27), the bill’s sponsor, then-Alderwoman Carol Howard, said the raise will "make up for the increased work."

What is not mentioned is the increased work added to other city employees who are forced to take on additional work due to the numerous shortages of workers. Offering her support of the aldermanic pay increase, Alderwoman Laura Keys was quoted as saying, "We must live too." Well, doesn't that statement apply to all city employees? Including those who received a 3% increase and whose pay is well below $72,000?

I am confident if wages were increase the same amount afforded to the aldermen, applications for open positions would outnumber the number of a vacancies.

John Ruzicka • Boulevard Heights