The mean-spiritedness that is spreading all politics over today reminds me of a song that was considered very controversial in its time, from the musical “South Pacific.” The title tells it all — “You’ve got to be carefully taught”:

You’ve got to be taught

To hate and fear, ...

You’ve got to be taught to be afraid

Of people whose eyes are oddly made,

And people whose skin is a diff’rent shade,

You’ve got to be carefully taught.

Those promoting intolerant laws claim that they are “protecting the children.” As the song goes: You’ve got to be taught before it’s too late, before you are six or seven or eight ...

What exactly are they protecting them from? More importantly, what are they teaching them?

Eileen DiGerolamo • St. Louis