I am extremely disappointed that the St. Louis Post Dispatch chose to make the leading headline about the excessive fines being levied on the 1,100 residents of Calverton Park. The latest Trump indictment, though on the front page and above the fold, was far less prominent and this made it seem less important.

What is happening in Calverton Park is newsworthy and definitely needs to be addressed, but the largest criminal investigation in the U.S. history should have been front and center. This latest indictment is not about Trump's actions before he was president, nor after he left office, but focuses solely on his actions when he was in office.

Watergate, which brought down President Nixon, pales in comparison to the allegations being made against Trump. The crimes he is alleged to have committed deserve everyone's full attention. This is just as much about us as it is about Trump. Are we going to remain a nation of laws?

Give this case the gravitas it deserves so the public will understand that these charges are serious, not only for Trump, but for the future of America. Our democracy hangs in the balance.

Joy Parisien • Manchester