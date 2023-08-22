Regarding the editorial "Trump cases may look like a pile-on, but we shouldn’t forget how it started" (Aug. 16): While I support the editorial, which endorsed holding Trump responsible for his serious offenses in Georgia, I refute its suggestion that lesser offenses listed in the indictments “shouldn’t be allowed to muddy the waters.”

Three of Trump's 18 co-conspirators, one of whom was a former county elections director, illegally had access to the 2020 county voting records and downloaded them. The sanctity of the vote is an important part of our democracy, and we all assume our votes are not subject to political operatives.

Three of the 18 co-conspirators, one of whom is a pastor, were involved in an effort to intimidate poll worker Ruby Freeman and to influence her grand jury testimony. One of these people offered Freeman protection if she plead guilty to election fraud. Freeman and her daughter Wandrea Moss are two poll workers identified falsely by Rudy Giuliani of passing around USB ports and stuffing ballots into suitcases. These charges were false, which Giuliani admitted, yet they went viral, and the two women had to flee their homes in fear for their lives.

Donald Trump and his associates committed all of the offenses in Georgia for which he and the others were indicted, and they should be held responsible for all of them.

Patricia Noland • Ballwin