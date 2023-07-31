America is now in a unique situation: A former president of the United States has been charged with the mishandling of classified information. While he is presumed innocent until proven guilty, the crimes of mishandling classified documents are extremely serious. He has pleaded not guilty, but he has also made public statements that contradict that plea. The country needs to determine if the former president can still be trusted to handle the nation's most sensitive secrets.

The responsible action for former president Donald Trump to seek to have the trial as soon as possible, instead of the stalling tactics his legal team reportedly is currently using. He should direct his attorneys to push for the trial to occur before the campaign begins in earnest early next year.

Voters need to hear in court all the evidence the prosecutors have accumulated. Voters also need the former president to take the stand and under oath explain why he is not guilty as charged. I know that the law does not require that he testify, but we need to be convinced he can continue to be trusted with classified documents. The security of the country is too important for us to accept any less or him to do any less.

Wil Fritz • Bridgeton