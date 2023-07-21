The chickens are coming home to roost, as they say, but in this case they are missing most of their feathers. The Michigan attorney general recently announced charges against 16 upstanding residents of election law forgery and filing counterfeit records. These are serious crimes and will cost those otherwise law-abiding Americans dearly as the charges may include prison time.

This is just one example of the damage Donald Trump has done to millions of otherwise patriotic citizens with his lies about the 2020 election. He surely knew that he had lost, but his ego would not let him face reality and concede the election.

According to friends and relatives of his, this is how he has mistreated people all of his life. It’s all about him and to hell with anyone who doesn’t stroke his ego. Like a tornado that sucks in everything on the path ahead, he leaves the debris behind and never looks back.

It could take many years for our country to bind up its wounds and become a civilized society again, but we’ve done it before and can do it again.

Susan Cunningham • Pacific