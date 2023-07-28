Regarding the editorial, "'Retribution' would be just the beginning of Trump's plans for a second term" (July 23): It's a truthful take that should be broadcast nationally.

Obviously, Donald Trump wants a dictatorship, not a democracy. National media should continually hammer this point home. It's especially important to get the message to his MAGA supporters, who blindly keep supporting a corrupt narcissist, sending him money that is mostly going to his lawyers and ignoring factual indictments as political. How clueless can they be?

Indictments are not made up, and as with Trump's claims of election fraud, Trump has no supporting evidence for his argument. True dictators think they are above any law. Which is why he tries to get delays on all the legal action. He hopes he will get reelected and wipe them away as president.

The editorial board should keep up great truthful articles and have them promoted nationally. We need to save American democracy.

Ron Coli • Philadelphia