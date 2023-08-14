Regarding the editorial “A St. Louis case raises the Trumpian question of when speech becomes criminal” (Aug. 8): The case of Omali Yeshitela is reminiscent of a dark history of McCarthyist repression against black activists.

During the cold war, activists like Huey Newton and Robert F. Williams had formal diplomatic meetings with foreign leaders like Zhou Enlai. They faced immense public scrutiny, legal persecution and McCarthyist witch hunts.

It is unlikely that any of Yeshitela’s views on foreign and domestic policy are anything other than sincerely held beliefs, and the prosecution of him and the African People’s Socialist Party is certainly politically motivated. Are we genuinely to believe that his beliefs on reparations are a recently acquired position given that he’s held them for several decades?

Inviting activists from abroad and coordinating with them is a commonly undertaken activity by our own government in other countries, famously by civilian institutions such as the National Endowment for Democracy. If we believe that such activity is criminal in the context of our own borders, then sponsoring such activity would surely weaken the justification for activities that our government engages in abroad.

This trend is alarming, as during the China initiative the U.S. government has also levied these accusations against innocent Chinese American scientists as well.

State-sponsored McCarthyist persecution of minority groups has a long and sordid history in this country, and we ought to recognize it proactively to avoid repeating those same misdeeds.

Joseph Ponzillo • St. Louis