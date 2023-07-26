We know what is happening in the war in Ukraine. We can hear the muffled sounds of Ukraine’s counteroffensive, the deafening reverberations of Russia’s artillery. We know Ukraine is losing. ("Russian strike on Ukraine's Odesa badly damages landmark Orthodox cathedral; 1 dead, many wounded," July 23.)

Many of us have read that the U.S. is doing exactly the right things to support Ukraine militarily — just six months too late. We have read that the combined arms tactics we have taught the Ukrainians rely on air power, of which Ukraine has little. We can see the U.S. goal is to give Ukraine enough to defend herself, but never enough to win.

And we have either read or have figured out that, when Russia, completely unprovoked, invaded Ukraine, the U.S. decided it did not want to “start World War III,” i.e., to respond so as to risk escalating the conflict. It decided on a defensive strategy of appeasement, silently letting Russia gradually consume Ukraine.

At the war’s outset, it was framed, quite correctly, as “a war of autocracy against democracy.” The rest of the world is watching the U.S., its degrees of initiative and resolve. This is a war that needs to be fought not to a standstill, but to win.

We need to tell our elected officials that we, their constituents, have both the initiative and the resolve to see this war through, not to stalemate, but to victory. We need to tell them that it is victory we not only want but will insist upon. And then we must hold them accountable for their response.

Joan M. Oliver • St. Louis