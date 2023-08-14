The American soccer team recently got defeated by Sweden during the World Cup Women soccer and this, no doubt, has resulted in a major disappointment. It is important for audiences (soccer fans in particular) to keep in mind that soccer is a sport where it is not easy to predict the outcome. It is a tough game where even the best players often struggle to score goals or win the game. Many times, the ball hits the post, and a small error can turn the direction of the game.

In other sports such as basketball, football, hockey and baseball, the better team usually wins the game. In such sports, players have better opportunities to put their skills and talents into practice.

In the recent match between the U.S. and the Swedish team, it was the American women who dominated the game. They had more opportunities to score. The outcome was determined through penalty kicks, which is certainly not the best way to determine which team deserves to advance.

The U.S. women's soccer team should be applauded and highly credited for dominating the game they played against Sweden.

Mayank Shyam • St. Charles