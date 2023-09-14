Regarding " Security in Ecuador has come undone as drug cartels exploit the banana industry to ship cocaine " (Sept. 10): Dictators in Latin America no longer come with military uniform, medals and dark glasses — now they come out of the polls as in Nicaragua, Cuba, Venezuela, Brazil, Colombia and Chile.

This area requires attention with the provision of weapons, intervention in the judiciary and the fight against organized crime. It is a moral and political obligation for the United States to help Ecuador, and to prevent drug trafficking from taking over what was once a peaceful country, and to close the doors to China that is taking over Ecuadorian oil and industry.