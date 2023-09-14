Regarding the letter to the editor "Wagner’s lack of town halls demonstrates lack of courage" (Sept. 10): I hear from Rep. Ann Wagner all the time. She sends emails informing her constituents what she is doing in Congress. Probably the best thing Wagner can take credit for is addressing the sex-trafficking problem in our country.
I strongly suggest the letter writer provide Wagner with his email, and he will receive these informative messages. I gave a donation to her, but I believe she would include anyone without a donation.
Sharon Houston • St. Louis