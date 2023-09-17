Regarding the letter to the editor "Wagner keeps constituents informed without ‘town halls’" (Sept. 14): The writer argues that in spite of the lack of town hall meetings, U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner keeps her constituents informed by sending emails.

Town halls would facilitate hearing her constituents’ views. Instead, she replies to opposing appeals with auto-generated emails addressing nothing.

Clearly, Wagner represents some of her constituents. Clearly, she isn’t interested in representing all of her constituents.

Town hall meetings would allow her to demonstrate an interest in the people she serves. She has convinced me her agenda is in holding power and not serving the people she represents.

Coralynne Westcott • Ballwin