Is U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner representing her constituents to the best of her ability? She is in her sixth term and she apparently never holds town hall meetings in her district where interested constituents could come and express their opinions on the issues and ask questions directly.

When I contacted her office about this, the response I received indicated she doesn’t do town hall meetings, she does “tele-town halls” instead.

A July 2022 Columbia University study of congressional town hall meetings found the average representative holds nine town hall meetings per term and the average senator holds seven. They also found that those representatives and senators who hold the most town halls are the same elected officials who introduce the most legislation that deals with meaningful policy issues as opposed to superfluous ones.

It was also reported in the study that lawmakers who engage with their constituents in town hall meetings enhance their lawmaking effectiveness.

It's time that Rep. Wagner demonstrate courage and not be afraid to listen more carefully to her constituents, and to not rely on tele-town halls, which allow for legislative assistants to quickly provide her with canned responses she can read over the phone and that often skirt the heart of the questions asked.

Dennis Guilliams • St. Louis