There should be no surprise regarding the contrast of high salaries and concurrent $128 million debt at Webster University ("Webster University leaders get raises as the school loses millions of dollars," Sept. 11). If one puts aside all the virtue-signaling about diversity, equity and inclusion, one sees that the modern Webster University operates more like a global capitalist enterprise than the non-profit liberal arts college founded by the Sisters of Loretto. In other words, academics have been diluted as tuition has increased.

Ever since she arrived in 2009, Chancellor Beth Stroble has ruled imperiously, crushed dissent and intimidated the braintrust. At the same time, she has cultivated a board and administration of ladder-climbing-poseurs who hold their academic status in exchange for submitting to groupthink.

Fear is the most anti-intellectual force in the universe, and it should be anathema to a university. Fear chokes innovation, creativity and the willingness to speak truth. What’s left is a shallow academic pool for students. That is why the faculty senate needs to find their collective spine before the situation gets any worse and vote no-confidence. The Sisters of Loretto would approve.

Brian Elsesser • Ladue