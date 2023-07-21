Regarding Joe Holleman’s column “ Wesley Bell taps local lawyers, business bosses for early US Senate money ” (July 17): Four prominent criminal defense attorneys, all of whom could have been representing clients with pending cases in St. Louis County, gave thousands of dollars to the U.S. Senate campaign of Wesley Bell, the current St. Louis County prosecuting attorney.

The rules of professional conduct that govern lawyers permit private attorneys to do this. Bell and the defense attorney contributors will say there is no quid pro quo. But all day, every day, Bell’s office makes charging decisions and plea recommendations potentially affecting his contributors’ clients. This creates an appearance of impropriety to a public already cynical about the system. A lawyer should not be allowed to give thousands of dollars to an opposing attorney.