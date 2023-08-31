Regarding the editorial "Debate was a chance to halt Trump's threat. Instead, rivals mostly fell in line." (Aug. 25.): Let’s put things in perspective. Yes, we saw Nikki Haley and the seven dwarfs jaw back and forth and as a group, offering nothing of substance as most of them tried only to avoid alienating Donald Trump's supporters.

But the real issue is quite simple: Trump has hijacked what used to be the Republican Party and these wannabes don’t know what to do about it. We are at a pivotal moment in our country’s political history. If Trump prevails, as it appears likely, the GOP will no longer be a party, but rather an obsolete name.

Exactly what does the Republican Party stand for? Right now, we don’t know.

George Warfield • Cape Girardeau, Mo.