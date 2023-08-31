When Unions do well, all workers do well; when all workers do well, America does well. Working families need to spend their money for necessities.

This recycling of money aids in economic growth.

Corporations use their money to buy back stocks and increase CEO pay. Since 1978, CEO compensation has increased 1,322% and the pay of a typical worker has increased by 18% (adjusting for inflation).

Why does the U.S. economy perform better under Democratic administrations than under Republican administrations? Because the Democratic economic policies are geared to benefit low- and middle-income families.

Robert Miller • Oakville