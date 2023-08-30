It is — and it isn’t — difficult for me to understand how Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and Attorney General Andrew Bailey can possibly state publicly that St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones’ proposal to make it illegal (especially for teenagers) to openly display war-type weapons on our streets should be construed as an attempt to prevent citizens from owning weapons as stated in the Second Amendment.

Never has she said that. As a compromise in not calling such comments from Parson and Bailey merely stupid, can we just say that they are a blatant political ploy to fool their base supporters and secure votes?

Both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence have declared that gunshots are the No. 1 killer of young children in the U.S. What more do you need to try to enact appropriate regulations to save kids’ lives?

The Republican Party has not come forth with any new plan to address the issue, and it’s pretty obvious that current crime prevention measures aren’t working. Instead, that party advocates forcing women to give birth, then taking away good literature and accurate history classes from those children and turning them loose to shoot each other.

What kind of crazy world do we have? Have the voters, as well as the Republican legislators in our state, just stopped caring? Based upon recent elections, it would seem so.

Ralf Lucas • Maplewood