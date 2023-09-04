Regarding Bill McClellan's column "Those all-knowing bots don’t have me figured out" (Aug. 26): McClellan tangentially notes that "Foot-speed is important to men in a way that most women can't understand. ... We get competitive. We play tag. We race. We play sports. Speed matters."

I and other female readers would like to know why McClellan feels only boys and men are capable of or value foot speed and athleticism. Any woman who has had to outrun an assailant or abuser knows that women understand speed in a very meaningful way.

And any woman athlete can tell you they are just as competitive as men. We just get paid less and get less media coverage.

Please stop perpetuating the stereotype that only men and boys value athleticism and are capable of being fast, strong and smart.

Josh Hawley was caught running from the very people he had encouraged to attack our Capitol. I'm glad McClellan won't be sending him a campaign donation, but I wish he could have offered his critique without needlessly slighting women in the process. We understand a lot more than he (or Hawley) thinks.

Lynn Staley • St. Louis