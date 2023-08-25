The purpose of a jail is to confine criminals, but society also wants them to change and be rehabilitated. The lack of stimulation in current jail systems takes a toll on their mental health. Much of the incarcerated population has not graduated from high school and therefore does not even have the basic skills to successfully maneuver through life.

St. Louis' former "workhouse" jail should be turned into a school where the criminals can obtain help with drug addiction, behavioral anger management, get their GEDs and gather the necessary life skills. The area is large enough to teach basic education, drug rehabilitation, trade skills of plumbing, electrical, construction, etc. A separate section could be set aside for the lower-level nonviolent offenders to get them on the correct life path.

Most would much rather be out of a crowded traditional jail and into this larger facility with recreational space where one can be outdoors, periodically play sports, grow produce and learn a skill — the possibilities of improving this group is endless. This building would be a step-up unit — only available to the ones that want something better in their life.

The interested “students” would be chosen by staff. If they have problems after arriving, they would lose privileges. If it continues, they then get a one-way ticket back to their previous jail setting. This facility would only accept those criminals that truly want to change.

Reopen this workhouse as a schoolhouse and reimagine the city’s approach to public safety. Because what we are doing isn’t working.

Al Faenger • Oakville