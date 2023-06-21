The editorial "A generational shift on guns" (June 18) indicates there is potentially hope for re-establishing gun laws. Young GOP conservatives of the Millennial and Gen-Z groups, including their more right-leaning members, are more open to gun reforms on limits of high-capacity magazines, red-flag laws and universal background checks. This also would require psychological exams for gun purchasers. Gun restrictions like these used to be widely in place but have been removed by today's lawmakers.

The younger generations are more open to reform and re-institution of gun laws due to growing up amid over 600 mass school shootings and daily gun violence in the U.S. As the editorial points out, some young people have survived two separate shootings.

The older government officials who block gun restrictions have the younger generations coming forth with a different views of reform and safety for our nation. This glimmer of hope sends a message to all of us that the future is in the hands of the younger generations, who could bring back logic and sanity and save lives.

Samantha Calvin • St. Louis