Some Missouri legislators want our state known as “Christian.” I see some problems with this.
Will that mean no medical care (Christian Science), no birthday parties (Jehovah’s Witness), no Sunday worship services (Seventh-day Adventist)? Will speaking in tongues (Assemblies of God) and celestial marriage (Latter-day Saints, Community of Christ) become the norm?
Would the administration be formal (Roman Catholic, Episcopalian, Lutheran) or more relaxed (Evangelical)? Would prosperity be emphasized (Unitarian) or poverty (Trappists)? Would we become more enthusiastic (African Methodist Episcopal Church) or more reserved (Presbyterian)? Would our vision be for a peaceable kingdom (Quakers) or a militant one (Salvation Army)? Socially conservative (Southern Baptist) or liberal (United Church of Christ)? And the orthodoxies — Russian, Greek, Serbian — how would they fit? Would we kick everyone out who doesn’t have a baptismal certificate? Finally, would we elect a bishop instead of a governor?
Good luck to these legislators in defining “Christian” — no one else has been able to do it.
Betty Burnett • University City