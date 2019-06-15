Now that St. Louis can claim the two greatest Stanleys, (Musial and the Cup), I offer a little Blues stream of consciousness dating from when I was a boy who greeted the Blues at the airport when they returned from Boston in 1970.
Even the younger fans have lived so much of this history: the Arena; Ron Schock; Dan Kelly; Gus “It’s gonna be a real barn burner tonight” Kyle; six goals for Red Berenson; Barc-lay Barc-lay; Bob Gassoff; the Checkerdome; Brian and Bernie; Saskatoon?; Harry Ornest; Wick and the Monday Night Miracle; coaches who decided to leave and win Stanley Cups elsewhere (Bowman, Arbour, Demers, Quennville); Hull and Oates and Brett’s 86 goals; Mike Keenan chaos; Gretzky for a minute; Kypreos falling on Grant Fuhr; Pronger & MacInnis; Eric Johnson hurt on a golf cart; Tom Stillman takes over; Laila; and now, Stanley, meet Gloria. What a long, strange trip it’s been!
Terry Nowak • St. Peters