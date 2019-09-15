Regarding “Missouri gets $5 million to address growing primary care doctor shortage” (Sept. 5): I liked the intent of relieving a medical desert in parts of Missouri. However, there was no mention of sustainability. How will family practice doctors earn a living? Will people who cannot now support a medical practice suddenly find resources?
Missouri claims that expanding Medicaid is not affordable. The state also claims that more people are working and decreasing the rolls of the poor. I do not know the validity of these statements, but a doctor and his or her staff need to be paid. Rural hospitals are closing because of affordability. High-speed internet, which makes a virtual medical presence possible, does not exist for many rural areas. My preference is that we, as a country, raise taxes to form a national health service. I suspect that lowering the standards of rural health care to an affordable level might be possible. At the very least we as a people need to decide whether health care is a right or something to be purchased.
Layne Bradford • St. Peters