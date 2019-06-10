There will be two clear-cut winners if we have an all-out trade war. The Federal Reserve Bank is worried that inflation has been below 2 percent for so long now. Once we slap tariffs on everything from China and Mexico, low inflation will no longer be a concern as consumers wll see price hikes in almost everything.
Meanwhile, the Fed will probably reduce its rates once or twice this year, and banks will jump on that to lower the already low interest rates they pay to savers. Consumers and savers will lose while the Fed and the banks win.
Patrick Kleaver • St. Louis