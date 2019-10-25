There are reports that most Senate Republicans would vote for President Donald Trump’s impeachment if the vote was by secret ballot. They fear that Trump’s base would throw these senators out of office if they made an overt move to remove him from office.
Even if a secret vote was ruled non-binding, public knowledge of the vote against Trump could be used against him in the 2020 campaign.
It's possible many Senate Republicans want to see Trump gone but are afraid to stand against him. A secret ballot would provide these senators with the opportunity to move against Trump, risk-free.
Jeff Klayman • St. Louis County