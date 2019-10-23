Regarding “St. Louis holds top spot in chlamydia and gonorrhea, STDs reach all-time high across U.S.” (Oct. 9): On a recent trip to several South African countries, I was startled to see boxes of condoms stacked on top of public toilet tanks. Free for the taking. At first, puritanically, I thought it was flagrant encouragement of random sex. But the more I thought about it, I concluded that free dispensing of condoms is a low cost, high-impact method of controlling sexually transmitted diseases.
Can our city policymakers consider this action? Can bars and restaurants be supplied with shipments of condoms for free restroom dispensing? The clever people of St. Louis can figure out a way to make this a healthier city by lowering our STD rate.
Carolyn Otto • Ballwin