Dear Kurdish Soldiers and Families: Sorry you had to die for the quick decision of our self-proclaimed “stable genius” president. His awful betrayal has left you on your own, as if we didn’t care about you or your people.
Thanks for your help as an ally and for the loss of 11,000 men in aiding us in holding down the Islamic State. It’s sad if you believed America would keep any promise we had to help you.
Our unstable president was not elected to pull the rug on any of our allies or friends. Most of us would never approve of doing this to you.
Paul Richards • Moscow Mills