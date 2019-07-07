In 1948, Sir Winston Churchill famously warned at Westminster College in Fulton, Mo : “From Stettin in the Baltic to Trieste in the Adriatic, an iron curtain has descended across the continent.”
In light of our recent Independence Day celebrations and with the political season in full swing, we are in need of a true American patriot who can stir the American people with a similar warning. My own suggestion to him or her would be something like the following:
“From sanctioning of unlimited political spending, from the buying of political favors by hidden donors, from disappearing emails and political corruption, to censorship and suppression of information by government agencies, to the Supreme Court sanctioning the stealing of elections by gerrymandering, to the promotion of false information and ignorance of science by government, to the spread of intolerance and inequality, and to the fawning embrace of murdering dictators, an Iron Curtain of falsehood, deceit and darkness has descended on the once free United States.”
Churchill’s warning led eventually to the (at least temporary) defeat of the tyrannical U.S.S.R. Hopefully, the present-day tyrannical threat, to ourselves and the world, by the current U.S. government will also be defeated.
Robert Kloster • Vandalia, Ill.