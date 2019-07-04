Regarding “In wake of Langsdorf shooting, Bell’s behavior deplorable” (June 30): Letter writer Janine Fabick does not approve of St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell’s appointment of a team to investigate claims of wrongful convictions and police misconduct. The pervasive racial and ethnic bias in local police departments, as evidenced in social media posts and texts among on-duty officers, has been widely reported, including several articles in the Post-Dispatch.
Should we ignore this? Do we care about equal justice for all citizens?
Ms. Fabick also seems shocked that Mr. Bell is not seeking the death penalty in the case of the recent shooting of Officer Michael Langsdorf, saying, “Wow,” and calling Bell’s decision “alarming.”
Even a moderately well-informed voter would have known that Bell, who was elected by a substantial margin, consistently and clearly campaigned on criminal justice reform, always emphasizing his opposition to the death penalty.
Thankfully, a majority of voters were paying attention.
Ann Marie Anderson • Kirkwood