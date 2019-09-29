Subscribe for 99¢
Number of abortions in US falls to lowest level since 1973

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2019, file photo, anti-abortion activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court, during the March for Life in Washington. The number and rate of abortions across the United States have plunged to their lowest levels since the procedure became legal nationwide in 1973, according to new figures released Wednesday, Sept. 18. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

 Jose Luis Magana

This is in response to Marge Steudeman’s letter “Pondering the age old question, ‘When does life begin?’” (Sept. 21): She says, that “all anyone needs to do is wait until eventually out of the woman’s body there pops a new human person, fully alive.”

The key word here is “wait,” and this is where the woman is left out of the connection between her contribution, various religious beliefs and U.S. laws. If the woman cannot endure the gestation period and is forced by law to carry the fetus or baby to term, therein lies the conundrum.

Where are the woman’s rights in this situation? These decisions must be left to the woman and her physician without interference from religion or government.

Geraldine Jacobs • St. Peters