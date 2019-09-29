This is in response to Marge Steudeman’s letter “Pondering the age old question, ‘When does life begin?’” (Sept. 21): She says, that “all anyone needs to do is wait until eventually out of the woman’s body there pops a new human person, fully alive.”
The key word here is “wait,” and this is where the woman is left out of the connection between her contribution, various religious beliefs and U.S. laws. If the woman cannot endure the gestation period and is forced by law to carry the fetus or baby to term, therein lies the conundrum.
Where are the woman’s rights in this situation? These decisions must be left to the woman and her physician without interference from religion or government.
Geraldine Jacobs • St. Peters