Regarding the commentary page guest column, “Race and education, 65 years after Brown” by Sheretta Butler-Barnes and Maya Williams (May 31): I realize the authors rely on statistics, and I understand that from an academic viewpoint, but the real world presents a different story.
Our children, white, black, Asian, and Indian, do well through middle school. Then, some black kids hit the cultural wall. Many of the studious black students are ridiculed by their friends. Their friendships with non-blacks end, as does their academic achievement. The peer pressure in school dominates.
My point is this to the authors: Please lower your academic noses and get out there and collect anecdotal stories from black parents and students and their teachers, and then try to make some sense of this. The blame game — more money, more black teachers, percentage comparisons, etc. — is not going to change this. Forty years is enough, and the taxpaying world will no longer believe your premise. Continuing to lower the bar for black kids won’t work either.
Administrators armed with PhD's might parade in to run the bloated school systems, but with your present thinking and academic slant, you will never contribute to a solution. However, you can continue to avoid a real discussion of the problems for black youth by simply calling me a racist for writing this. But it’s the truth.
Carl Lehne • Florissant