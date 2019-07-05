Normal legal immigration is when a foreigner applies to the U.S. government to establish residency. This is the way my family came here in the 1960s. We moved from London to Illinois. We were part of the census in 1970, which counts all residents in the U.S.
States need the constitutionally mandated census to tell the federal government where people live. Populations place demands on housing, infrastructure, health care, education, etc. This information enables the allocation of federal tax resources equitably across the 50 states. All the states benefit by getting the most complete census, because it informs them as to how many people, regardless of citizenship status, are living in their states and putting demands on their infrastructure and services.
It seems the Supreme Court decision supported that line of thinking and considered that the additional citizenship question might obscure the outcome for all states.
David Vail • O’Fallon Ill.