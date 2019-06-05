Regarding the Disastrous Responses item in the June 1 Short takes editorial: I read with some bemusement when it mentioned “global climate change, which has contributed to the hurricanes, tornadoes, and floods that have ravaged the country lately.” It seems you don’t read your own newspaper. In a May 29 Associated Press story headlined, “After several quiet years, tornadoes erupt in United States,” meterorologist Patrick Marsh was quoted as saying, “From our point of view, there is nothing we can definitively say as to why we are in this current pattern.”
A simple change of wording to “climate change may have contributed” would reflect the data and opinions of scientists in the articles you publish and allow me to return to yelling at the sports page.
Jim Wire • St. Louis County