I’m from Rochester, New York, and love visiting family in St. Louis every Christmas and staying in the Delmar Loop area. Rochester has attractions but nothing like the Loop’s unique collection of shops, restaurants, hotels, museums and historical markers. I’ve followed the Loop Trolley issue, which seems a natural complement to the ambiance of the area.
That said, this is an expensive complement with sizable bills. I pay some of the highest property taxes in our country here in Rochester but will not be paying for the privilege of enjoying your trolley.
I’m reminded, however, of the Erie Canal, which runs through Rochester. I do pay taxes that support its operation and increasing value as a unique asset. The canal opened in 1825 after years of controversy, budgetary justifications and wrangling. By no means carrying its weight economically any longer, it still adds immensely to the character and quality of life of the area.
Seems to me that a huge plus for your project includes leadership and invaluable experience. Also, the greatest expenses are in the past, the third car is on the way, and the tracks are laid.
The musical, “Meet Me in St. Louis,” includes “The Trolley Song” which begins, “Clang, clang, clang went the trolley …”
I encourage St. Louis, already a great American city, to do its best to persevere and pay forward a bit more for the trolley and the city’s bright future.
Ralph Saunders • Rochester, New York