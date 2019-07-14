Losing my DeSoto home of 17 years to foreclosure was heartbreaking, but sticking around was no longer an option. The fear, unease and uncertainty of when (not whether) Joachim Creek would again rise above its banks drove this 73-year-old retired teacher away.
Like many, I was far from fully informed about our then-new home’s flooding history, or even the degree of risk. Remarkably, sellers and landlords in this country (and their real estate agents and property managers) aren’t required by federal law to disclose this vital information.
And while some states have their own disclosure laws of varying rigor, more than 20 do not, including Missouri. That needs to change.
While a House committee in recent weeks unanimously passed an National Flood Insurance Program reform package, it lacks a flood disclosure requirement. That’s simply unacceptable.
As the measure now goes to the U.S. Senate, I implore both Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley to embrace this common-sense measure. Mandatory disclosure isn’t just smart public policy, it’s also fiscally responsible.
In Missouri alone, the nearly three dozen federal emergency declarations for floods, storms and hurricanes from 2000 to 2015 cost taxpayers almost $900 million in FEMA assistance, according to The Pew Charitable Trusts.
Whether Democrat or Republican, on the coasts or here in the heartland, we can all agree that a safe and secure home is not too much to ask for.
Nadine Sebastian • DeSoto