'They're on,' Trump says of tariffs set to kick in on Sunday

In this photo taken Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, Albert Chow, owner of Great Wall Hardware in San Francisco, holds a May 2019 letter from a supplier notifying him that prices will be increasing 10 to 18 percent because of US tariffs on Chinese goods. He says he has no choice but to raise store prices on those products. (AP Photo/Terry Chea)

 Terry Chea

In all the reporting about tariffs and their potential cost to consumers, do I see any mention that, once the tariffs are lifted, prices will return to what they were before? For the consumer, it will become the new normal in the retail world of pricing, resulting in ever greater profits to retailers with consumers, as usual, footing the bill. The tariff war will have a permanent impact on what we pay for goods and services.

In the long run, the retailers will win, and the consumers will lose. Welcome to the financial genius of Donald J. Trump.

J.A. Daugherty • St. Peters

