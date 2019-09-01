Budgeting is hard. Every family knows this. The balancing of wants and needs and self gratification versus what is right and fair — let’s call it the moral imperative — is always a challenge.
President Donald Trump wants a wall and intimidation of asylum-seekers. The nation needs to protect against inevitable natural disasters and overspending. The moral imperative, I believe, is to treat the needy as if they matter as humans, both the refugees and the disaster victims.
Transferring funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to family detention efforts and hindering family sponsorship of asylum seekers are wrong decisions. While the backlog of asylum cases certainly needs to be addressed, the treating of those who need relief from the hardships of their home country presents our country with a painful moral imperative. We need to make a better assessment of the wants, needs and rights/wrongs in the immigration morass facing us.
Perhaps fewer warplanes, less updating of the nuclear arsenal, or one fewer Air Force One would help. Perhaps accepting assistance from immigrants already here to house refugees while they wait for their court dates would be a beginning. Threatening sponsors with Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids makes the situation worse.
What a moral dilemma for our country.
Susan Stolze • Bridgeton