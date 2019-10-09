Regarding “If corporate responsibility is too expensive, litigate the problem or bury it.” (Oct. 5): I’m responding to your editorial about the judgment against Ameren for its failure to install scrubbers at its Rush Island plant.
Having retired from Ameren years ago, I do not pretend to know the details surrounding that litigation. However, I take issue with your statement that the matter “pits Ameren’s business interests against public concerns about an increasingly toxic environment and rapidly warming planet.”
This statement neglects to mention another group with a vital interest in this issue: the million-plus customers who take and pay for electric service from Ameren. Based on my years of experience at Ameren involving the rate-making process, I am quite sure that in the normal course of events those customers would have ultimately paid for all of the hundreds of millions of dollars that Ameren supposedly should have expended for the environmental improvements at the Rush Island plant. Thus it was not simply Ameren’s business interests at stake when making decisions about additional pollution controls at the plant, but the financial interests of its customers as well.
Paul A. Agathen • Washington, Mo.