American-born criminals are getting a raw deal from their government.
Domestic criminals should renounce their U.S. citizenship and ask their lawyers to represent them as illegal aliens — I mean undocumented workers — then just seek asylum in the numerous sanctuary cities or states.
Next, these domestics could also obtain food stamps and get their drivers license renewed for free.
If this doesn’t work, then just adopt a small child. When the police come to arrest you, just have the child cry in front of the TV cameras.
After all, we all know the police never arrest anybody in front of their family, neighbors or co-workers for, say, too many parking tickets.
Bruce A. Raisch • St. Louis