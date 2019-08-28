Your Aug. 25 “Unwashed American Stain” editorial missed a major point. In 1962 I took a Civil War history course at Mizzou. The tenured professor stated that the 17th century saw the most tribal warfare in African history. He followed that with a statement I’ll never forget, that The lucky ones were sold into slavery by their captors. The unlucky ones were killed by their captors, some of whom were cannibals.
The slave owners cannot pay reparations because they’ve been dead for centuries. I hope the Post-Dispatch doesn’t want to punish slave owners' kin for the actions of relatives they don’t even remember. I wonder how many countries have benefited from the practice of slavery.
The editorial ends up totally political. Would anyone on the editorial board like to bet that President Donald Trump will have the highest percentage of black votes in recent times? When has unemployment among African Americans been lower and wages higher?
What country in history has done more for democracy and humanity than the U.S.? We’ve saved the world at least twice and yet we were the youngest nation involved.
My roots are entirely in Missouri. My dad was a sheriff and farmer. We never owned any slaves. So why should I pay taxes to be used for reparations?
Jack Litzinger • Creve Coeur