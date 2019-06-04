The scene: Former special counsel Robert Mueller is at the local diner. Mueller asks, “Where are my scrambled eggs?”
Server: “You didn’t order scrambled eggs.”
Mueller: “Yes, but if I had not wanted scramble eggs, I would have said so. So where are they?”
This is the Yoda-speak world where we live now. Mueller bent over backwards to be fair to President Donald Trump. But we needed a prosecutor who would have been fair to the American people, as he implies he would have been if Trump had not been president.
The Mueller report should have said outright that the president committed crimes and should be removed from office. Any other message is easily scrambled by Trump’s media agents into complete and total exoneration.
Gary Kreie • Kirkwood