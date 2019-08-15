Dan Diehl seems to suggest in his July 20 letter, "Don't like living in U.S.? Move to a country you like," that people who do not like certain things about the U.S., such as the four congresswomen criticized by President Donald Trump, should leave.
I don’t think Mr. Diehl understands what it means to be an American. It doesn’t mean unabiding love or support for whatever our government does. I’m sure Mr. Diehl has plenty of things he didn’t like about what Democratic presidents were doing, yet he chose to stay here and vote for politicians he wanted to see in office.
We are all free to criticize what we see as things that we think are wrong. That freedom is embodied as the First Amendment to the Constitution. Maybe Mr. Diehl didn’t know that.
Most of us who are here love living in the United States even though we may think it is not everything it could be. We choose to advocate for changes that we think might make this country better. One change I would love to see would be for the president to be voted out of office in 2020.
Jim Rhodes • Webster Groves