Regarding the editorial, “Ticket to Deride” (Aug. 1): The editorial stated that throughout our country’s history visionaries have said, “This isn’t good enough, We can make this better.” Visionaries over the centuries have wanted to make us better by expanding inclusiveness. The Declaration of Independence states that “all men are created equal.” However, in 1776, it didn’t embrace women, Native Americans and African Americans. We still are striving to follow our living Constitution and amendments.
Our imperfections run deep and deadly, as recent mass shootings have shown. We feel frightened, sad and mad. But we don’t have to be helpless.
President Donald Trump called the recent horrific shootings “a crime against humanity.” Our best values are based on the principle that humanity is one single race, and every human has equal worth.
I want to make our nation better. Maybe you love our America in another way. But we are all in this together. Either we will descend into more destructive behavior or, together, we will find ways to create a more perfect union.
Rev. Dr. John Nourse • Valley Park